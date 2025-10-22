 US President Donald Trump Announces 155% Tariffs On Chinese Goods From November 1, Citing Unfair Trade And National Security Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS President Donald Trump Announces 155% Tariffs On Chinese Goods From November 1, Citing Unfair Trade And National Security Concerns

US President Donald Trump Announces 155% Tariffs On Chinese Goods From November 1, Citing Unfair Trade And National Security Concerns

Responding to a question by ANI if tariffs would be considered on China, as it is still Russia's largest oil importer, the US President said, "Right now, as of November 1st, China will have about 155 per cent tariffs put on it. I don't think it's sustainable for them."

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | X @ANI

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) stated that Washington would continue with their plans to impose a 155 per cent tariff on Chinese goods imported into the US beginning November 1, despite expressing his desire to maintain amicable ties with Beijing.

Responding to a question by ANI if tariffs would be considered on China, as it is still Russia's largest oil importer, the US President said, "Right now, as of November 1st, China will have about 155 per cent tariffs put on it. I don't think it's sustainable for them."

Trump said while he personally wishes to maintain friendly relations with China, years of one-sided economic dealings have left the US with no choice but to take firm action.

"I want to be nice to China. But China has been very rough with us over the years because we had presidents that weren't smart from a business standpoint... They allowed China and every other country to take advantage of us," Trump added.

FPJ Shorts
Air India flight AI191 To Newark Returns To Mumbai After Three Hours Due To Suspected Technical Issue
Air India flight AI191 To Newark Returns To Mumbai After Three Hours Due To Suspected Technical Issue
Air India Flight From Mumbai To Newark Returns Mid-Air After Technical Alert; Passengers Safe
Air India Flight From Mumbai To Newark Returns Mid-Air After Technical Alert; Passengers Safe
'Is Sarfaraz Khan Not Selected Because...': Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Targets Gautam Gambhir Over Batter's Snub From India A Squad
'Is Sarfaraz Khan Not Selected Because...': Congress Leader Shama Mohamed Targets Gautam Gambhir Over Batter's Snub From India A Squad
India Donates 81 School Buses To Schools Across Nepal, Reinforcing Bilateral Ties
India Donates 81 School Buses To Schools Across Nepal, Reinforcing Bilateral Ties
Read Also
US: Man Taken Into Custody After Driving His Car Into Security Gate Outside White House
article-image

The US President noted that his earlier trade deals with the European Union, Japan and South Korea were built on tariffs, which he considers a tool for "national security".

"I made a deal with the European Union. I made a deal with Japan and South Korea. A lot of these deals are great deals. It's about national security. I was able to do it because of tariffs. We're getting hundreds of billions, even trillions, of dollars paid into the United States... We'll start paying off debt," Trump added.

Trump's announcement underscores the intensifying "secondary tariff" strategy that Washington is deploying against countries perceived to be indirectly aiding Russia's war efforts in Ukraine through its energy trade.

While previous measures targeted India, where a 50 per cent tariff was imposed for Russian oil imports, this move conveys a broader escalation toward China, the world's largest importer of Russian crude.

Read Also
US President Donald Trump Says India Reducing Russian Oil Purchases, PM Modi Acknowledges Call But...
article-image

Earlier, also Trump, in a post on Truth Social, announced an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods "over and above any tariff that they are currently paying", effective November 1.

The US President noted that the decision was taken after what he described as China taking "an extraordinarily aggressive position on trade" by sending "an extremely hostile letter to the world".

He also said that export controls will be placed on all critical software starting the same day.

"Based on the fact that China has taken this unprecedented position, and speaking only for the USA, and not other Nations who were similarly threatened, starting November 1, 2025 (or sooner, depending on any further actions or changes taken by China), the United States of America will impose a Tariff of 100% on China, over and above any Tariff that they are currently paying. Also on November 1, we will impose Export Controls on any and all critical software," his post read.

Read Also
‘Just Woke Up, Did I Miss Anything’: Aravind Srinivas’ Veiled Dig At Openai Launching ChatGPT...
article-image

"It has just been learnt that China has taken an extraordinarily aggressive position on trade in sending an extremely hostile letter to the world, stating that they were going to, effective November 1, 2025, impose large-scale Export Controls on virtually every product they make, and some not even made by them. This affects ALL Countries, without exception, and was obviously a plan devised by them years ago. It is absolutely unheard of in International Trade, and a moral disgrace in dealing with other Nations," it added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US President Donald Trump Softens H-1B Visa Shock, But Student Caps Will Affect The Future Flow Of...

US President Donald Trump Softens H-1B Visa Shock, But Student Caps Will Affect The Future Flow Of...

At least 63 killed In Multi-Vehicle Collision On Gulu highway In Western Uganda, Police Report

At least 63 killed In Multi-Vehicle Collision On Gulu highway In Western Uganda, Police Report

US President Donald Trump Announces 155% Tariffs On Chinese Goods From November 1, Citing Unfair...

US President Donald Trump Announces 155% Tariffs On Chinese Goods From November 1, Citing Unfair...

US: Man Taken Into Custody After Driving His Car Into Security Gate Outside White House

US: Man Taken Into Custody After Driving His Car Into Security Gate Outside White House

US President Donald Trump Says India Reducing Russian Oil Purchases, PM Modi Acknowledges Call But...

US President Donald Trump Says India Reducing Russian Oil Purchases, PM Modi Acknowledges Call But...