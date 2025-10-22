 US: Man Taken Into Custody After Driving His Car Into Security Gate Outside White House
US: Man Taken Into Custody After Driving His Car Into Security Gate Outside White House

A man was arrested after crashing his car into a White House security barrier Tuesday night. The Secret Service confirmed the incident, stating officers immediately detained the driver and deemed the vehicle safe. Authorities have not disclosed the man’s identity, motive, or further details about the crash.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
US: Man Taken Into Custody After Driving His Car Into Security Gate Outside White House

Washington: A man was taken into custody for driving his car into a security barrier outside the White House, authorities said.

The US Secret Service said the man crashed into the security gate at a White House entrance at 10:37 pm on Tuesday. The man was immediately arrested by officers from the Secret Service's uniformed division, the agency said.

Investigators searched his car and deemed it to be safe, Secret Service officials said in a statement.

Authorities did not immediately provide any additional information about the crash, the driver's identity or any potential motivation.

