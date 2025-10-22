At least 63 killed In Multi-Vehicle Collision On Gulu highway In Western Uganda, Police Report

At least 63 people were killed in an accident involving multiple vehicles on a highway in western Uganda. | Representational Image

Kampala: At least 63 people were killed in an accident involving multiple vehicles on a highway in western Uganda, police said Wednesday.

The accident happened after midnight local time (2100 GMT Tuesday) on the highway to Gulu, a major city in northern Uganda.

Four vehicles, including two buses, were involved in the collision, which started when a bus driver attempted to overtake and hit a lorry head-on, according to police.

Fatal road crashes are common in Uganda, where roads are often narrow. Police usually blame such accidents on speeding drivers.

