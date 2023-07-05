US: Indian-Origin Store Clerk Shot Dead In Georgia Robbery; Two Juveniles Arrested

A tragic incident occurred in the state of Georgia, USA, where a 36-year-old store clerk of Indian origin was fatally shot during an apparent armed robbery. Two juveniles, aged 15, have been arrested in connection with the killing. The incident took place in the city of Wrens, Georgia, at the Wrens convenience store.

The clerk, identified as Mandeep Singh, was struck by gunfire twice on June 28 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Singh, who resided in Augusta city, had only been working at the store for less than a month, as confirmed by Wrens Police Chief John Maynard.

"It appeared to be an armed robbery to start with, and at some point, shots were fired, and the clerk was deceased," Maynard was quoted as saying in the report.

He stated that during the incident, the juveniles did not wear masks or cover their faces, which facilitated their identification and subsequent arrest.

"They walked in, and maybe five seconds were spent looking at a shelf. It was clear what they came to do," he said.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has verified that Singh's body is being transferred to the crime lab of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

"We are following up on other leads as to why this took place," Maynard said.

A GoFundMe campaign was established to provide support for Singh's family, as he was the sole provider for his mother and wife. The fundraiser aimed to assist the family in covering various expenses, including funeral costs and ongoing living expenses.

Singh was described as a "genuine soul with an unforgettable personality," and the campaign appealed for donations to help his family cope with the loss they have suffered.