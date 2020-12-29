US House overrides Donald Trump’s veto of defence bill, sends measure to Senate

Washington: The Democratic-controlled House has voted to override President Donald Trump's veto of a defense policy bill.

House members voted 322-87 to override the veto, well above the two-thirds needed to override. If approved by two-thirds of the Senate, the override would be the first of Trump's presidency.

Trump rejected the defense bill last week, saying it failed to limit social media companies he claims were biased against him during his failed reelection campaign.

Trump also opposes language that allows for the renaming of military bases that honor Confederate leaders.

The defense bill, known as the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, affirms 3 per cent pay raises for US troops and authorises more than USD 740 billion in military programs and construction.

Trump's veto of the bill provoked swift condemnation, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling it "an act of staggering recklessness that harms our troops, endangers our security and undermines the will of the bipartisan Congress".

Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, called the bill "absolutely vital to our national security and our troops,'' adding, "Our men and women who volunteer to wear the uniform shouldn't be denied what they need - ever".