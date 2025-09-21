US Horror: Gujarati Woman Shot Dead During Armed Robbery; Authorities Launch Manhunt

The armed robber attacking the woman | Screengrab

A 49-year-old Gujarati woman was shot dead during an armed robbery at her convenience store in Union County on Tuesday.

According to media reports, the victim, Kiran Patel, was found motionless in a pool of blood at DD’s Food Mart on Pickney Street. According to authorities, the attack unfolded when a masked man entered the store with a firearm, apparently attempting a robbery.

Security footage shows Patel reacting instinctively as the gunman approached. Patel tried to escape while the assailant followed her and fired multiple rounds at her.

According to media reports, Patel reportedly attempted to defend herself by throwing an object at the attacker, who then jumped onto the cash register counter and continued shooting. She tried to run toward the parking lot, but the gunman pursued her, shooting several more rounds before she fell just a few feet from the store entrance.

The Union Public Safety Department has launched an intensive manhunt for the suspect, who fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

The Union County coroner’s office confirmed that Patel succumbed to fatal gunshot wounds.

Indian-origin Motel Manager Beheaded In Front Of Family In Dallas

On September 12, A 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager was beheaded in front of his wife and son in Texas following a dispute over a washing machine, police said.

The suspect, a co-worker with a criminal record, has been arrested and charged with capital murder.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning at the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas.