 US Horror: Indian-origin Motel Manager Beheaded In Front Of Family In Dallas; Co-worker Arrested
Chandra Mouli "Bob" Nagamallaiah, originally from Karnataka, was killed after a dispute over a broken washing machine with his co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, according to the Dallas Police Department.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 08:12 AM IST
article-image
Indian-origin motel manager and the Victim Nagamallaiah (Left), The accused Cobos-Martinez (R) |

Houston (US): A 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager was beheaded in front of his wife and son in Texas following a dispute over a washing machine, police said.

The suspect, a co-worker with a criminal record, has been arrested and charged with capital murder.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning at the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas.

Dispute Over Broken Washing Machine Led To Horrific Murder

Cobos-Martinez, 37, reportedly became enraged when Nagamallaiah asked another person to translate his instructions instead of addressing him directly.

Surveillance footage showed Cobos-Martinez retrieving a machete and attacking Nagamallaiah.

The victim fled toward the motel office where his wife and 18-year-old son were present, but the suspect pursued him, carrying out the assault despite their attempts to intervene.

Accused Has Criminal History Of Theft & Assault

Cobos-Martine, who has a prior criminal history in Houston, including arrests for auto theft and assault, is being held without bond. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty.

Known as Bob to friends and family, Nagamallaiah was remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, and kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he knew.

"This unimaginable tragedy was not only sudden but deeply traumatic," friends said.

"Bob's life was taken in a brutal attack that occurred in front of his wife and son, who bravely tried to protect him. The shocking nature of this event has shaken our community." Friends, family, and the local Indian community are coming together to support his family.

Fundraiser Set Up To Help Victim's Family

A fundraiser has been set up to help cover funeral expenses, immediate living costs, and his son's college education. Funeral services for Nagamallaiah are scheduled for Saturday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

