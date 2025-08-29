US: Indian-Origin Man Wields Machete In Middle Of Road In Los Angeles; Shot Dead By Police - Dramatic Video

Indian-Origin Man Wields Machete In Middle Of Road In Los Angeles; Shot Dead By Police (Screengab) | X

Los Angeles: A 36-year-old Indian-origin man was shot dead in Los Angeles In California, United States, by the police after he wielded a two-foot-long machete in the middle of the road. The incident took place on July 13 this year outside Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The man has been identified as Gurpreet Singh.

On July 13 at around 9 am, the police received information about a man waving the machete in the middle of Figueroa Street and Olympic Boulevard, reported Australia Today.

Video Of The Incident:

Los Angeles police shot dead Gurpreet Singh, 35, after he stopped his car in the middle of an intersection and allegedly swung a machete at people.



Now compare this with India. Here, mobs can assault police, humiliate them into folding hands, circulate those images as “victory,”… pic.twitter.com/N2Hsyuif9V — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) August 29, 2025

As per eye-witnesses, Singh stopped his car, got out of it, and started wielding the machete. The incident was recoded on camera and a dramatic video has now surfaced online. The video was also shared on the Los Angeles Police Department’s YouTube channel. It shows Singh waving the machete at commuters.

In the video, Singh also brought the weapon close to his mouth as if he was trying to cut his tongue. Cops warned Singh to drop the machete. However, he did not listen. He then went back to his car, threw a water bottle at the cops, and then drove off.

After chasing for some time, the police vehicles managed to intercept the accused's car near Figueroa and 12th streets. After coming out of his car, Singh charged at the police officers with the machete. They then opened fire at him.

The accused was taken to a hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries. The police recovered the 2-foot-long machete.