US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tests positive for COVID-19, symptoms mild

Washington: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has contracted COVID-19 and will remain quarantined at home for at least five days, he said in a statement released by the US Department of Defense on Sunday (local time).

"I tested positive this morning for COVID-19. I requested the test today after exhibiting symptoms while at home on leave," Austin said, adding that his "symptoms are mild" and he is following his physician's directions.

"In keeping with those directions, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, I will quarantine myself at home for the next five days," he added.

“My staff has begun contact tracing and testing of all those with whom I have come into contact over the last week.”

Austin, 68, said he was fully vaccinated and received a booster in October.

“The vaccines work and will remain a military medical requirement for our workforce. I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one. This remains a readiness issue,” he said.

In October, another member of President Joe Biden's Cabinet, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, tested positive for Covid-19.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 10:26 AM IST