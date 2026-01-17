Donald Trump Imposes 10% Tariff On Denmark, UK & France For Opposing US’s Greenland Takeover

US President Donald Trump | File Pic

A day after his warning, US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that he would impose a 10 per cent tariff on European countries because of their opposition to the US’s Greenland takeover.

Tariffs will be imposed on countries including Denmark, the UK, France, and other EU nations, effective 1 February. He made the announcement on Truth Social. He also said that the tariffs would be raised to 25 per cent on 1 June if a deal is not reached for "the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland" by the United States.

Trump has been advocating for some time that the US needs the mineral-rich Greenland for its "national security".

He said the US has been trying to complete this transaction for over 150 years. "Many Presidents have tried, and for good reason, but Denmark has always refused," he added.

"The United States of America is immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them, including maximum protection, over so many decades," Trump said.

Senior representatives from the United States, Denmark and Greenland recently met in Washington for direct talks on Trump’s proposal.

Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, holds strategic importance due to its location in the Arctic and its proximity to emerging shipping routes and military corridors.

The US already maintains a military presence in Greenland, and Arctic security has become a growing concern amid increased Russian and Chinese activity in the region.

Earlier also Trump has used tariffs and economic pressure as a diplomatic tool. During his tenure, his administration imposed punitive measures on countries purchasing Russian oil and, more recently, announced tariffs targeting nations involved in trade with Iran.