Bangkok Horror: Knife-Wielding Woman Attacks Passersby Near Nana, Later Disarmed Inside Taxi | Video

Bystanders surround a taxi in Bangkok’s Nana area as a knife-wielding woman is confronted and disarmed after attempting to attack passersby | Instagram

Panic gripped the busy Sukhumvit Soi 3 area near Nana after a woman armed with a knife allegedly attempted to stab random pedestrians on the street, triggering chaos and fear among locals and tourists.

The frightening incident, caught on video and shared online, shows a woman brandishing a knife and attacking passersby, while bystanders step in to prevent further harm.

Screams Alert Passersby To Ongoing Attack

According to the Instagram post, who filmed the incident, he was walking down the street when he suddenly heard people screaming. Moments later, he saw a woman aggressively lunging at passersby with a knife, attempting to stab and slash at anyone who came close.

The video shows people shouting, running for safety, and desperately trying to keep their distance as the woman continued her attack.

Woman Cornered Inside Taxi Amid Chaos

As the situation escalated, bystanders and local residents quickly coordinated to stop the attacker. The woman then got inside a parked taxi, believed to be a Grab vehicle, where she continued to brandish the knife in an attempt to threaten those around her.

Knife Snatched Away After Brave Intervention

Moments later, with the help of several people surrounding the taxi and police officials present at the scene, the woman was finally disarmed and the knife was taken away from her.

Claims Of Child Being Stabbed Earlier

The Instagram post stated that members of the crowd claimed the woman had already stabbed a young boy earlier during the incident, around the time he first encountered the scene. However, official confirmation regarding the victim’s condition was not available.