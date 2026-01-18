 Bangkok Horror: Knife-Wielding Woman Attacks Passersby Near Nana, Later Disarmed Inside Taxi | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldBangkok Horror: Knife-Wielding Woman Attacks Passersby Near Nana, Later Disarmed Inside Taxi | Video

Bangkok Horror: Knife-Wielding Woman Attacks Passersby Near Nana, Later Disarmed Inside Taxi | Video

Panic broke out on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Soi 3 near the Nana area after a woman armed with a knife allegedly tried to stab random passersby. Screams and chaos followed as people fled for safety. Bystanders bravely intervened, cornering her inside a taxi and disarming her. Claims surfaced that a child was stabbed earlier.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
Bystanders surround a taxi in Bangkok’s Nana area as a knife-wielding woman is confronted and disarmed after attempting to attack passersby | Instagram

Panic gripped the busy Sukhumvit Soi 3 area near Nana after a woman armed with a knife allegedly attempted to stab random pedestrians on the street, triggering chaos and fear among locals and tourists.

The frightening incident, caught on video and shared online, shows a woman brandishing a knife and attacking passersby, while bystanders step in to prevent further harm.

Screams Alert Passersby To Ongoing Attack

According to the Instagram post, who filmed the incident, he was walking down the street when he suddenly heard people screaming. Moments later, he saw a woman aggressively lunging at passersby with a knife, attempting to stab and slash at anyone who came close.

FPJ Shorts
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Here Are Some Glimpses Capturing The Energy, Effort & Early Morning Spirit Of The City
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Here Are Some Glimpses Capturing The Energy, Effort & Early Morning Spirit Of The City
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 18, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 18, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Mark On OTT: Where To Watch Sudeepa's Action-Thriller Movie Online?
Mark On OTT: Where To Watch Sudeepa's Action-Thriller Movie Online?
Q3 Earnings, Global Cues To Shape Market Direction This Week, Banking & Heavyweights In Focus Say Analysts
Q3 Earnings, Global Cues To Shape Market Direction This Week, Banking & Heavyweights In Focus Say Analysts

The video shows people shouting, running for safety, and desperately trying to keep their distance as the woman continued her attack.

Woman Cornered Inside Taxi Amid Chaos

As the situation escalated, bystanders and local residents quickly coordinated to stop the attacker. The woman then got inside a parked taxi, believed to be a Grab vehicle, where she continued to brandish the knife in an attempt to threaten those around her.

Read Also
Mumbai Drug Bust: Airport Customs Arrest Gujarat Man For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹6 Crore...
article-image

Knife Snatched Away After Brave Intervention

Moments later, with the help of several people surrounding the taxi and police officials present at the scene, the woman was finally disarmed and the knife was taken away from her.

Claims Of Child Being Stabbed Earlier

The Instagram post stated that members of the crowd claimed the woman had already stabbed a young boy earlier during the incident, around the time he first encountered the scene. However, official confirmation regarding the victim’s condition was not available.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangkok Horror: Knife-Wielding Woman Attacks Passersby Near Nana, Later Disarmed Inside Taxi | Video
Bangkok Horror: Knife-Wielding Woman Attacks Passersby Near Nana, Later Disarmed Inside Taxi | Video
Donald Trump Imposes 10% Tariff On Denmark, UK & France For Opposing US’s Greenland Takeover
Donald Trump Imposes 10% Tariff On Denmark, UK & France For Opposing US’s Greenland Takeover
Caught On Camera: Another Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh, Mowed Down Over Payment Dispute At Petrol...
Caught On Camera: Another Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh, Mowed Down Over Payment Dispute At Petrol...
Indians Return Safely From Protest-Hit Iran On Commercial Flights Amid Unrest | VIDEO
Indians Return Safely From Protest-Hit Iran On Commercial Flights Amid Unrest | VIDEO
'Saw An Officer Fire 2 Shots': Transcripts Of 911 Calls Reveal Shocking Details After ICE Shooting...
'Saw An Officer Fire 2 Shots': Transcripts Of 911 Calls Reveal Shocking Details After ICE Shooting...