US Ambassador Ken Auster apologises after Gandhi statue desecrated amid George Floyd protests

Almost every city in the United States has been marred by violent protests following the death of black American man, George Floyd, in police custody in the city of Minneapolis in Minnesota. The initial protests against police brutality and racism in various cities in the United States were soon replaced by incidents of violence across the country.

Meanwhile US prosecutors have announced new charges against all the four sacked Minneapolis police officers who were present.

Addressing a news conference, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police Department officer, who court documents said knelt on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, was charged with second-degree murder, reports Xinhua news agency.

The announcement was an upgrade to the previous charge against him for third-degree murder and manslaughter.

"I believe the evidence available to us now supports the stronger charge of second-degree murder," Ellison said.