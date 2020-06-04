George Floyd murder aftermath: Viral videos allege NYPD cops assaulting random pedestrians; sparks social media outrage

The death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man has triggered violent unrest in Minneapolis, leading to a state of peacetime emergency being declared. Protests also took place in other parts of the US, including in California, New York, Ohio, and Colorado.
Now videos have gone viral on social media alleging NYPD cops assaulting random pedestrians. One video alleges that NYPD cops beating up people stuck in traffic. While another video alleges that NYPD cops beating-up random pedestrians and journalists.
After both videos went viral on social media, netizens took to Twitter to express their anger. One user said, "I have no idea what’s going on here but this makes me feel very uncomfortable. Yea there’s a curfew but why are they beating him like that?" Another user said, "Horrifying. You start with the tiny possibility that two officers may be walking over to deescalate the abusive one. Instead, they join in beating a man trying to get out of traffic."
Here’s what netizens had to say:
New York City's second night under curfew was calmer than the first, with mostly peaceful demonstrators marching to protest the death of George Floyd and sporadic reports of vandalism.
The citywide curfew from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday was imposed to prevent the night-time chaos and destruction that followed peaceful protests for several days in a row. Chief of Department Terence Monahan said the order to clear the streets at 8 p.m., three hours earlier than Monday's 11 p.m. curfew, allowed police to take control of city streets.
