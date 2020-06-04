George Floyd murder aftermath: Viral videos allege NYPD cops assaulting random pedestrians; sparks social media outrage

The death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man has triggered violent unrest in Minneapolis, leading to a state of peacetime emergency being declared. Protests also took place in other parts of the US, including in California, New York, Ohio, and Colorado.

Now videos have gone viral on social media alleging NYPD cops assaulting random pedestrians. One video alleges that NYPD cops beating up people stuck in traffic. While another video alleges that NYPD cops beating-up random pedestrians and journalists.