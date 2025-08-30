 Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Shakes Pacific Ocean Near Northern Kuril Islands, Residents Of Severo-Kurilsk Feel Tremors
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldMagnitude 5.2 Earthquake Shakes Pacific Ocean Near Northern Kuril Islands, Residents Of Severo-Kurilsk Feel Tremors

Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Shakes Pacific Ocean Near Northern Kuril Islands, Residents Of Severo-Kurilsk Feel Tremors

"An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred in the Pacific Ocean ... on August 30. The epicentre was located 94 kilometres east of the city of Severo-Kurilsk on Paramushir Island," she told RIA Novosti.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of the northern Kuril Islands. | PTI

Kuril Islands: An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of the northern Kuril Islands. This was announced on August 30 by Elena Semenova, head of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismic station.

"An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred in the Pacific Ocean ... on August 30. The epicentre was located 94 kilometres east of the city of Severo-Kurilsk on Paramushir Island," she told RIA Novosti.

According to her, the source of the seismic event, recorded at 09:58 (01:58 Moscow time), lay at a depth of 25 km, and residents of Severo-Kurilsk could feel its tremors. Semenova clarified that the tsunami threat had not been announced.

Read Also
US Justice Department Cracks Down On H-1B Hiring Abuses, Urges Reports Of Bias Against Citizens
article-image

On August 27, the Seismological Monitoring Centre of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan reported a magnitude 5.7 earthquake that occurred at 18:57 (16:27 Moscow time) in Afghanistan. The seismic event was located at a depth of 160 km. There was no information about damage or casualties.

FPJ Shorts
Ganeshotsav 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai | Video
Ganeshotsav 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai | Video
All India Imam Association Chief Moulana Sajid Rashidi Condemns Mohan Bhagwat’s ‘Hindu Rashtra’ Remarks As Insult To Other Religions
All India Imam Association Chief Moulana Sajid Rashidi Condemns Mohan Bhagwat’s ‘Hindu Rashtra’ Remarks As Insult To Other Religions
Maratha Quota Stir: From Mumbai Going Standstill To Manoj Jarange's Bold Statements; 10 Key Developments
Maratha Quota Stir: From Mumbai Going Standstill To Manoj Jarange's Bold Statements; 10 Key Developments
BRS Working President KTR Accuses Telangana Congress Government Of Failing Poll Promises And Mishandling Floods, Calls It 'Vote Chori'
BRS Working President KTR Accuses Telangana Congress Government Of Failing Poll Promises And Mishandling Floods, Calls It 'Vote Chori'

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Shakes Pacific Ocean Near Northern Kuril Islands, Residents Of...

Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Shakes Pacific Ocean Near Northern Kuril Islands, Residents Of...

US Justice Department Cracks Down On H-1B Hiring Abuses, Urges Reports Of Bias Against Citizens

US Justice Department Cracks Down On H-1B Hiring Abuses, Urges Reports Of Bias Against Citizens

PM Modi Takes Bullet Train Ride With Japanese Counterpart Shigeru Ishiba During His 2-Day Visit To...

PM Modi Takes Bullet Train Ride With Japanese Counterpart Shigeru Ishiba During His 2-Day Visit To...

'It Seems Unlikely That Congress...': Federal Appeals Court Finds Donald Trump's Tariffs 'Illegal',...

'It Seems Unlikely That Congress...': Federal Appeals Court Finds Donald Trump's Tariffs 'Illegal',...

Canada: Elderly Jewish Woman Stabbed At Grocery Store In Ottawa By 71-Year-Old Man With History Of...

Canada: Elderly Jewish Woman Stabbed At Grocery Store In Ottawa By 71-Year-Old Man With History Of...