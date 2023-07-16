US: 4 Killed After Shooting In Atlanta Suburb; Officials Say Suspect At Large

Representational Image | Representative Image

In a horrific shooting incident in US's Atlanta suburbs, four people were killed in an attack by a gunman who is still at large, said police authorities. The shooting took place on Saturday afternoon (US local time).

The shooting reportedly took place around 10:45 a.m. in Hampton, which is a small town and has close to 8,000 people.

Officials said that shooting took place at different sites of Dogwood Lakes subdivision area, but did not name specific locations.

The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Andre Longmore of Hampton, and was still at large, said the officials.

(This is breaking news. More details and updates to follow)

