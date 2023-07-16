 US: 4 Killed After Shooting In Atlanta Suburb; Officials Say Suspect At Large
US: 4 Killed After Shooting In Atlanta Suburb; Officials Say Suspect At Large

Officials said that shooting took place at different sites of Dogwood Lakes subdivision area, but did not name specific locations.

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2023, 08:27 AM IST
Representational Image

In a horrific shooting incident in US's Atlanta suburbs, four people were killed in an attack by a gunman who is still at large, said police authorities. The shooting took place on Saturday afternoon (US local time).

The shooting reportedly took place around 10:45 a.m. in Hampton, which is a small town and has close to 8,000 people.

The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Andre Longmore of Hampton, and was still at large, said the officials.

(This is breaking news. More details and updates to follow)

