US: 9 Hurt In Mass Shooting In Denver After Nuggets Win Maiden NBA Title, Suspect Held

Nine people were hurt in a mass shooting in Denver on Monday night. The incident took place in an area where people were gathered to celebrate the Denver Nuggets' maiden NBA title. Cops at the crime scene managed to nab the suspect while three of whom he shot are in critical condition.

The shooting took place late at night, the Denver Police Department said. The shooting happened about a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the NBA finals on Monday night.

“As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that’s still under investigation at this time. It did occur in the area area where we had largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night,” police spokesperson Doug Schepman said.

The suspect was identified fairly quickly and taken into custody without incident, Schepman said. Police are interviewing witnesses and Schepman described the ongoing investigation “expansive.”

