US: 2 Dead, 3 Injured In Shooting Near Washington State Music Festival

A shooting incident near a campground in Washington state in US resulted in two fatalities and left three individuals injured on Saturday night, according to local authorities.

As per news report, the Grant County Sheriff's Office received a distress call just before 8:30 p.m regarding the shooting, which took place in the camping area close to the small city of George, located approximately 239 kilometer east of Seattle. The suspect was subsequently apprehended.

Identity of the suspect yet to be reveled

Details regarding the identities and conditions of the victims have not yet been released. In response to the tragic incident, the Beyond Wonderland electronic music festival organisers announced the cancellation of Sunday's events at the Gorge Amphitheatre. The shooting occurred in the campgrounds adjacent to the concert stages, described as an "overflow camping area" by concert organisers.

According to Kyle Foreman, the public information officer for the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the shooter was among the three individuals who sustained injuries, as reported by KREM-TV. Further investigations are underway to determine the shooting incident's motive and circumstances.