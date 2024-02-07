US: 23-Year-Old Indian-Origin Student Sameer Kamath Found Dead In Indiana; Was Doctoral Candidate At Purdue University

Sameer Kamath |

A 23-year-old Indian-origin student was found dead in Purdue University in Indiana, the United States, on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sameer Kamath. His death came only days after another incident comes just days after Indian student Neel Acharya, studying at Purdue University, was found dead on the campus premises.

Kamath, who held US citizenship, was pursuing PhD in mechanical engineering at the university. According to the Warren County Coroner, he was found dead at a nature preserve on Monday at about 5 pm local time. A post-mortem was performed on Tuesday afternoon.

The US has witnessed a series of tragic incidents involving Indian or Indian-origin students, with Kamath becoming the fifth victim since January 2024. Last week, the disappearance of Acharya, a computer science and data science student at Purdue University in Indiana, ended in the discovery of his body on the campus grounds.

Before Acharya's death, Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student at Lindner School of Business in Cincinnati, was found dead in Ohio. The Consulate General of India in New York said that a police investigation was underway, maintaining that foul play was not suspected at that stage.

On January 16, MBA graduate Vivek Saini was brutally killed with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia. Just four days later, on January 20, Akul Dhawan, an 18-year-old Indian-American student, was discovered dead with signs of hypothermia on the back porch of a building near the University of Illinois.