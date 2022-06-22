United Nations Public Service Day 2022: Theme, Significance, all you need to know

Representative Image | Pixabay

The United Nations General Assembly designated June 23 as Public Service Day on December 20, 2002.

As per the UN website, UN Public Service Day celebrates the value and virtue of public service to the community; highlights the contribution of public service in the development process; recognizes the work of public servants, and encourages young people to pursue careers in the public sector.

Significance

The day recognises the value and virtue of public service to communities.

It also recognizes the work of public servants and encourages young people to pursue careers in the public sector.

During the UN Public Service Day event, stakeholders will gather to discuss the role that various forms of partnerships can and should play in building back better from COVID-19 and in meeting the SDGs.

Theme

To commemorate the 2022 United Nations Public Service day, a 1.5-hour virtual event will be held on June 22.

The event will bring together key stakeholders, public servants and United Nations officials.

The theme for this year's event is “Building back better from COVID-19: Enhancing innovative partnerships to meet the Sustainable Development Goals.”