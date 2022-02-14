Ukraine could drop NATO bid to avoid war with Russia: Ambassador

Ukraine could back down from its bid to join NATO to avoid war with Russia, the BBC quoted the nation's ambassador to UK as saying, in what would amount to a considerable concession to Moscow in response to the build-up of Russian troops on its borders, reports Reuters.

Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko told the BBC that Ukraine was willing to be "flexible" over its ambition to join the Atlantic military alliance, a step Russian President Vladimir Putin has said would be a trigger for war.

"We might - especially being threatened like that, blackmailed by that, and pushed to it," Prystaiko was quoted as saying when asked if Kyiv could change its position on NATO membership.

Ukraine is not a NATO member but has a promise dating from 2008 that it will eventually be provided the chance to join, a move that would bring the U.S.-led alliance to Russia's border.

Putin says Ukraine's growing relations with the alliance could make it a launch pad for NATO missiles aimed at Russia. He says Russia needs to lay down 'red lines' to avert that.

Russia has moved more than 100,000 troops and heavy weapons to within striking distance of Ukraine in recent days, propelling the US and its NATO allies to warn that an invasion could be imminent.

Russia denies it is planning an attack, calling the military manoeuvres exercises, but is has issued written demands that NATO forgo any further expansion towards east including Ukraine. However, NATO members have rejected the demand.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 02:28 PM IST