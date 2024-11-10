 UK PM Keir Starmer Faces Backlash From British Hindus After Meat & Alcohol Served During Diwali Party Hosted At 10 Downing Street
Some guests were surprised and disappointed by the dinner menu, which included lamb kebabs, beer, and wine. In previous years, such as when Rishi Sunak hosted the celebration, the Diwali menu excluded meat and alcohol, reflecting the dietary customs observed by many Hindus.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
At a recent Diwali celebration hosted by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street, the inclusion of meat and alcohol reportedly offended some members of the British Hindu community. The event, attended by community leaders and key politicians, featured traditional diya lighting, a Kuchipudi dance performance and a speech by Starmer, intended to honour the religious holiday.

Prominent British Hindu leader Satish K Sharma criticised the Prime Minister’s office, calling it a "complete lack of sensitivity and simple consultation." In a video statement shared on X, Sharma expressed his disappointment, describing the event as an "inebriated meat-induced stupor-dominated event." He further urged Starmer to issue a statement, stating that the oversight—whether accidental or deliberate—sent a discouraging message to the Hindu community.

Insight UK, a social movement representing British Hindus and Indians, also voiced its concerns. In an online post, it described the incident as “a sacred celebration marred by meat and alcohol” and offered to assist Downing Street in better understanding the religious sentiments tied to Diwali.

The group highlighted that Diwali, a sacred Hindu festival, traditionally calls for vegetarian food and abstaining from alcohol, and it urged future sensitivity towards these traditions. As of now, 10 Downing Street has not responded to the concerns raised by community leaders and groups.

