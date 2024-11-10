UK PM Keir Starmer Faces Backlash From British Hindus After Meat & Alcohol Served During Diwali Party Hosted At 10 Downing Street

At a recent Diwali celebration hosted by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street, the inclusion of meat and alcohol reportedly offended some members of the British Hindu community. The event, attended by community leaders and key politicians, featured traditional diya lighting, a Kuchipudi dance performance and a speech by Starmer, intended to honour the religious holiday.

However, some guests were surprised and disappointed by the dinner menu, which included lamb kebabs, beer, and wine. In previous years, such as when Rishi Sunak hosted the celebration, the Diwali menu excluded meat and alcohol, reflecting the dietary customs observed by many Hindus.

Prominent British Hindu leader Satish K Sharma criticised the Prime Minister’s office, calling it a "complete lack of sensitivity and simple consultation." In a video statement shared on X, Sharma expressed his disappointment, describing the event as an "inebriated meat-induced stupor-dominated event." He further urged Starmer to issue a statement, stating that the oversight—whether accidental or deliberate—sent a discouraging message to the Hindu community.

'The complete lack of sensitivity and simple consultation, at any level, is of great concern. If accidental, it's still disappointing. @SeemaMalhotra1 ?

If deliberate @UKLabour and @10DowningStreet team have again sent a message to the British Hindu community'. @Keir_Starmer may… https://t.co/GxCcXrfYr7 pic.twitter.com/czzDQfv5jq — Pt Satish K Sharma MBCS FRSA FRAS (@thebritishhindu) November 10, 2024

Insight UK, a social movement representing British Hindus and Indians, also voiced its concerns. In an online post, it described the incident as “a sacred celebration marred by meat and alcohol” and offered to assist Downing Street in better understanding the religious sentiments tied to Diwali.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐰𝐚𝐥𝐢 𝐃𝐞𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐥𝐞: 𝐒𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐡𝐨𝐥



This year's Diwali celebration at 10 Downing Street, hosted by PM Keir Starmer has sparked significant backlash after reports surfaced… pic.twitter.com/13IB1WRJlE — INSIGHT UK (@INSIGHTUK2) November 8, 2024

The group highlighted that Diwali, a sacred Hindu festival, traditionally calls for vegetarian food and abstaining from alcohol, and it urged future sensitivity towards these traditions. As of now, 10 Downing Street has not responded to the concerns raised by community leaders and groups.