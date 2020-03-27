Herd immunity gone wrong? Boris Johnson tests positive after bragging about shaking hands with COVID-19 patients

In latest update of coronavirus in the world, UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus.
He wrote on Twitter, "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this."
Now, Twitterati reminds Johnson of how shaking hands with coronavirus infected patients was a huge mistake.
Earlier, Johnson had said that coronavirus won't stop him from greeting people with a handshake. He also said that he shook hands with everyone at the hospital where infected patients were treated.
The Guardian quoted him as saying, “We already have a fantastic NHS, fantastic testing systems and fantastic surveillance of the spread of the disease … I want to stress that for the vast majority of the people of this country, we should be going about our business as usual.”
He said this while announcing Britains plan to deal with the spread of the virus.
While some wished the British PM a speedy recovery, bunch of people went on mock him on Twitter. Here's how they reacted;
Earlier, Prince Charles had tested positive to COVID-19. The statement from the Royal Family said: “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.”
Meanwhile, 578 deaths have been registered in the United Kingdom so far and 11,658 cases have been confirmed.
