Coronavirus update: UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries tests positive for virus, had met PM Boris Johnson last week

London: UK Health Minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has said she has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Interestingly, she had met UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week. If this is the case, then Johnson becomes the second leader after US President Donald Trump to meet a coronavirus patients. Neither of them have been tested so far.

Dorries, the first MP to test positive, said she had taken all the advised precautions after finding out, and had been self-isolating at home, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

It comes as a sixth person died from the virus in the UK, which has a total of 382 cases.

The latest person to die was a man in his early 80s who had underlying health conditions.

Meanwhile, GPs are warning that routine appointments at surgeries may have to stop as the number of coronavirus cases rises.