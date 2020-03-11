Latest Coronavirus updates in India: India-SA ODI match likely to have impact

Coronavirus scare will have some impact on the upcoming ODI match between India and South Africa, said Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) director Sanjay Sharma on Tuesday. "In India, things are in control but there is a bit of scare because of the impact that coronavirus has had globally. There will be a bit of impact on the match due to coronavirus and also because the match is not on the weekend," Sharma said.

South African team arrived at Kangra Airport and most members of the Indian side also reached Dharamshala, the venue of the match.