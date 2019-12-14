World

Updated on

UK PM Boris Johnson celebrate his election win

By Agencies

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a visit to newly elected Conservative party MP for Sedgefield, Paul Howell at Sedgefield Cricket Club in County Durham, north east England on December 14, 2019, following his Conservative party's general election victory.
Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / POOL / AFP

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited northern England on Saturday to thank voters and newly elected Conservative Party lawmakers in the working class heartland that turned its back on the opposition Labour Party in this week's election. Speaking in Sedgefield the constituency once held by Labour former prime minister Tony Blair Johnson acknowledged the seismic shift that helped sweep him to victory in Thursday's election. "I know that people may have been breaking the voting habits of generations to vote for us," he told supporters. "And I want the people of the northeast to know that we in the Conservative Party and I will repay your trust."

