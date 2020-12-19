UK orders shops to close, nixes Christmas holiday mixing in London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Christmas gatherings cant go ahead and non-essential shops must close in London and much of southern England, as he imposed a new, higher level of coronavirus restrictions on the region to curb rapidly spreading infections.

Johnson said Saturday that the capital and other areas in southern England currently under Tier 3, the highest level of coronavirus restrictions, will move to an even stricter new Tier 4 that requires non-essential shops, hairdressers and indoor leisure venues to close after the end of business hours Saturday.

Johnson also said that a planned five-day easing of socialization restrictions that would allow up to three households to meet in "Christmas bubbles" will be canceled for Tier 4 areas. No mixing of households will be allowed except for under very limited conditions outside in public places.