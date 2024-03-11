UK: Media Agencies Takes Down Kate Middleton's Latest Picture Posted By Royal Family, Sparking Controversy On Social Media

X

News agencies - AP, AFP, and Reuters - withdrew the photo of Kate Middleton wishing Mother's day, citing concerns of manipulation. However, the UK's largest news agency PA, which usually handles official notifications from the Royal family, has not taken any such action yet.

Sparking doubt on the image's authenticity, social media buzzed where users speculated that photo was AI generated. In the photo, Princess Charlotte's left hand was found to be misaligned with the sleeve of her cardigan.

Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.



Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C



📸 The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024

Meanwhile, BBC reported that Kensington Palace declined to comment on the withdrawal of the photo by the news agencies.

This is was the latest post by the Royal Family where Britain's Princess Kate Middleton released after her abdominal surgery. The Kensington Palace released the photo on Sunday to celebrate Mother's Day in Britain.

In the image, the smiling Princess of Wales is dressed in jeans, a sweater, and a dark jacket, seated on a garden chair. Her three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, accompany her. Notably, Princess Kate is not wearing her engagement ring in the photo, sparking discussions on social media.

The Palace in its statement said that the picture was taken by Prince William.

Social Media Pinpoints AI Use

A X user wrote, 'An early example from the Royal Rota Domestic Captain of how this #Catherine Princess of Whales photo debacle might be covered up: We actually do have reason to doubt the authenticity as KP has not given us many reasons to trust them.'

An early example from the Royal Rota Domestic Captain of how this #CatherinePrincessOfWales photo debacle might be covered up:



We actually do have reason to doubt the authenticity as KP has not given us many reasons to trust them. pic.twitter.com/yqoqsFlZNf — Meredith (@TheMereDish) March 11, 2024

Another user writes,' As a graphic designer I’m compelled to post this. Pic was removed by English press. Lies about why. It’s VERY badly edited, photoshopped, etc. This is what I found in under 60 seconds.'

As a graphic designer I’m compelled to post this. Pic was removed by English press. Lies about why. It’s VERY badly edited, photoshopped, etc. This is what I found in under 60 seconds. #KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/3CoUwCVGTb — yes it’s becky 💛 (@kcginger13) March 11, 2024

Kate Middleton's Planned Abdominal Surgery

After being hospitalised on January 16 for abdominal surgery, Kate Middleton was discharged on January 29. The photo shared by the palace yesterday marks the first official family photograph released since her discharge. Prior to this, she was spotted being driven in a car last Monday. Several UK outlets, including Daily Mail and The Sun, opted not to publish those photos.

Kate Middleton's absence from public view had sparked intense speculation along with wild conspiracy theories coming in day after day. The Palace had previously stated that, at the time of her surgery, she would be "unlikely to resume public duties until after Easter."