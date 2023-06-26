WATCH: Royalty Meets on the Grass As Roger Federer & Kate Middleton Serve Up Tennis Fever Ahead of Wimbledon

In a delightful display, the Princess of Wales, Kate, had the opportunity to share the tennis court with her idol, Roger Federer, at Wimbledon. The sporty Duchess, aged 41, engaged in a doubles match with the eight-time Wimbledon champion on No. 3 court, as part of a film highlighting the crucial role of the tournament's ballboys and girls.

Duchess and the King

Clad in her tennis whites, Kate showcased her skills in a rally under the sunny skies, while also seeking tips from Federer, who is also 41, to improve her serve. Following their friendly match, the duo joined a training session with aspiring young individuals who aspire to be selected as one of the 250 ballboys and girls for the upcoming championships, commencing on Monday, July 3.

Read Also When Roger Federer was not allowed to have a cup of tea at Wimbledon

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Once a ball kid, always a ball kid

As the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate expressed her admiration for the highly professional ballboys and ballgirls at Wimbledon in the film, acknowledging the tremendous effort they put in behind the scenes.

The Swiss champion, Roger Federer, who retired from professional tennis last year, shared his experiences and thoughts on the event.

“I’m really impressed at how much effort and training goes into being a ball kid during the championships. I used to be a ball kid in Basel when I was nine or ten, and, as I have always said, once a ball kid, always a ball kid.”

During their time together, Kate and Federer actively participated in honing their skills as ballboys and ballgirls. They familiarised themselves with essential tasks such as signaling ball changes, rolling balls up to the net, and mastering the correct techniques for bouncing the balls to the players.

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club's Community Tennis Centre in Raynes Park, located in southwest London, hosts training sessions for approximately 1,000 children aged 13 to 15 each year. These aspiring young individuals undergo several months of rigorous training, aiming for the opportunity to step onto the prestigious Wimbledon courts as ballboys and ballgirls.