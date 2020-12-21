UK battles 'out of control' new COVID-19 strain - All you need to know

In a manner reminiscent of the first half of 2020, the flights to the UK are being curbed as the western country battles a spike in COVID-19 cases. This is a new strain that, according to reports quoting the British Government, is "out of control". There have been hundreds of cases recorded recently, and on Sunday several European nations stopped flights to the UK, even as the WHO called for stronger containment measures.

What is this new strain?

"This variant includes a mutation in the ‘spike’ protein. Changes in this part of the spike protein may result in the virus becoming more infectious and spreading more easily between people," reads an update on the UK government website from last week. The notice quoted Dr Susan Hopkins, Test and Trace and PHE Joint Medical Advisor, to add that the cluster of cases belonging to the new strain had been "predominantly in Kent and the surrounding areas" at the time.

However the list of affected areas continue to increase. As of 13 December, 1,108 cases with this variant had been identified, predominantly in the South and East of England. This number has risen exponentially in the days since then. As UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the media recently, the new strain is now "out of control".