Two men shot at a Gurudwara in California, cops say incident not related to hate crime; visuals surface

Two people suffered serious gunshot wounds at the Bradshaw Gurudwara in Sacramento County, California, after a fistfight between two men inside the premises on Monday. The shooting took place during the gurudwara's first Nagar Kirtan.

One of the men shot a friend of the other accused. The second man involved in the fight then fired upon the first man and ran off. That second man remains at large, informed Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi.

The cops ruled out the possibility of this being a hate crime and described the incident as a shoot-out between two men who knew each other.

Eye witnesses believe there was a personal grudge behind the shooting.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Visuals have emerged from the incident where two men can be seen lying in a pool of blood on the ground as others try to help them.

The injured were admitted to the Kaiser Permanente hospital. They haven't sustained any life-threatening injuries.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"All participants in that altercation seemed to have known each other. This seems to have stemmed from something far before this," Sgt. Gandhi added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)