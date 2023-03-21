US School Shooting: Juvenile gunman kills one student, injures another before arrest in Texas

Yet another horrific incident of a school shooting took place in the United States, resulting in the death of a student while another got injured.

The shooting took place at the Lamar High School in the Dallas of Texas in which a lone gunman opened fire and was later arrested by the cops.

The firing started at around 6.55 am just as the students were arriving in the school after spring break.

A male student succumbed to his gunshot wounds while a female victim was receiving medical care after being “grazed” by shrapnel, causing injures that aren’t life threatening.

The suspect has been charged with capital murder but may face additional charges. He has been locked up in a juvenile detention centre, Arlington police said.

Suspect apprehended within minutes

The gunman ran from the scene without ever entering the Lamar High School building and was taken into custody by responding officers “within minutes,” said police chief Al Jones.

He added that investigators recovered a gun used in the shooting but the shooter’s motive and where he got the weapon remain unclear.

"Schools deserve to be a safe space for students to learn and to grow every day," said Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos. "We will continue to work with the Arlington Police Department as they conduct their investigation."

Cavazos added that classes are canceled for Lamar High School students on Tuesday, with counseling services available on Wednesdays.