Twitter verified: What do Gold, Grey and Blue Ticks mean?

In case you are an individual seeking a verified account on Elon Musk-owned app, you are likely to go Twitter Blue

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 10:39 AM IST
The Twitter Blue subscription with verification was relaunched on Tuesday, and people needed a verified phone number to sign up, as Elon Musk announced he will remove all legacy blue badges in the coming months.

During late November, Elon Musk had clarified what the three colour ticks indicate. He tweeted, "Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates."

Meanwhile, you can already spot some media companies possessing the gold tick or checkmark across their Twitter handle. Meanwhile, Elon Musk being an individual holds a blue tick by his side, however, the microblogging website shines with a gold checkmark.

