Twitter Blue: Elon Musk to remove legacy verified badges, netizens react with memes | FPJ

The Twitter Blue subscription with verification was relaunched on Tuesday, and people needed a verified phone number to sign up, as Elon Musk announced he will remove all legacy blue badges in the coming months.

Musk last month launched Blue subscription plan with verification but later postponed it after it met with huge controversy as several fake accounts came up on the platform, impersonating brands and celebrities. Musk also said that the prior "Twitter management and board lied to make their user numbers seem artificially higher, so turned a blind eye to fake/spam accounts".

The Blue subscription service with verification costs $8 for Android users and $11 per month for iPhone owners. The recent announcement has tickled netizens to share memes on the microblogging platform.

Check out reactions:

Go on the website. Not the app — Tony D (@RealTonyD2) December 12, 2022

You have got to be joking. pic.twitter.com/Bkt8oSl5iU — PS Annie (@PigskinAnnie) December 13, 2022

Sometimes coming on Twitter hurts my brain. Especially trying process all the stupid in the world. How did we get here? pic.twitter.com/a1IznAWMsY — Katelyn McCarthy / Kryptonian 💥 #Radiant (@RadiantKrypton) December 13, 2022