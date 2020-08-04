Twitter reacts to Imran Khan's new political map of Pakistan

Pakistan on Tuesday went the Nepal route, releasing a new political map and stating that the entirety of Jammu and Kashmir was a part of the it. The new map was unveiled by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

An image of the same was also posted on the Prime Minister's official Twitter handle and shows Jammu and Kashmir as part of the Pakistani territory that is "illegally occupied by India".

While the earlier map has had a relatively thin sliver of land marked as "azad Jammu and Kashmir", the new map takes within its borders the whole of Jammu and Kashmir.