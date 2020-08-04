Twitter reacts to Imran Khan's new political map of Pakistan

Pakistan on Tuesday went the Nepal route, releasing a new political map and stating that the entirety of Jammu and Kashmir was a part of the it. The new map was unveiled by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
An image of the same was also posted on the Prime Minister's official Twitter handle and shows Jammu and Kashmir as part of the Pakistani territory that is "illegally occupied by India".
While the earlier map has had a relatively thin sliver of land marked as "azad Jammu and Kashmir", the new map takes within its borders the whole of Jammu and Kashmir.
Here are some reactions:
The timing of Pakistan's announcement coincides with the abrogation of Article 370. Tomorrow, August 5 will mark one year since the Indian Government revoked the special status granted to the northern state. Soon after, the area underwent an administrative change too, becoming two separate union territories of 'Ladakh' and 'Jammu and Kashmir'.
Incidentally a similar issue had cropped up with Nepal recently, with the neighbouring country passing a constitutional amendment to adopt a new political map which includes areas that India calls its own. The new map lays claim over the strategically key areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura along the border with India.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)