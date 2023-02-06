Turkey Earthquake: India to send NDRF teams with dog squads and relief material to affected areas

The Indian government is all set to send search and rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with specially trained dog squads to Turkey where a massive earthquake claimed hundreds of lives on Monday.

At least 1,300 people have died and thousands injured as per the latest reports coming in from Turkey. A massive jolt was also felt in Syria, causing a lot of damage there as well.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD, said the quake measured 7.4 and was centred in the town of Pazarcik, in Kahramanmaras province.

“Medical Teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines.

"Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Government of Republic of Türkiye and Indian Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul”, a PMO statement said.

Second earthquake hits southern Turkey

Meanwhile, a second earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale struck the southern part of Turkey in the Elbistan district in Kahramanmaraş Province.

Earthquake was also felt in Lebanon and Syria

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. The earthquake was also felt in Lebanon and Syria.

Syria's state media reported that some buildings collapsed in the northern city of Aleppo and the central city of Hama.

