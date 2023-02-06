e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldTurkey Earthquake: India to send NDRF teams with dog squads and relief material to affected areas

Turkey Earthquake: India to send NDRF teams with dog squads and relief material to affected areas

At least 1,300 people have died and thousands injured as per the latest reports coming in from Turkey.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The Indian government is all set to send search and rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with specially trained dog squads to Turkey where a massive earthquake claimed hundreds of lives on Monday.

At least 1,300 people have died and thousands injured as per the latest reports coming in from Turkey. A massive jolt was also felt in Syria, causing a lot of damage there as well.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD, said the quake measured 7.4 and was centred in the town of Pazarcik, in Kahramanmaras province.

Read Also
Powerful earthquake kills hundreds in Turkey, Syria; check pictures of devastation
article-image

“Medical Teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines.

"Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Government of Republic of Türkiye and Indian Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul”, a PMO statement said.

Second earthquake hits southern Turkey

Meanwhile, a second earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale struck the southern part of Turkey in the Elbistan district in Kahramanmaraş Province.

Earthquake was also felt in Lebanon and Syria

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. The earthquake was also felt in Lebanon and Syria.

Syria's state media reported that some buildings collapsed in the northern city of Aleppo and the central city of Hama.

Read Also
Turkey Earthquake: Fact check; disturbing viral video showing a building crashing down to pieces is...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Massive waves hit Turkey's coastline, fears of Tsunami linger after two earthquakes wreak...

WATCH: Massive waves hit Turkey's coastline, fears of Tsunami linger after two earthquakes wreak...

Turkey earthquake leaves the internet grieving over devastating visuals; Twitter trends with...

Turkey earthquake leaves the internet grieving over devastating visuals; Twitter trends with...

Turkey Earthquake: 7 Countries that are earthquake prone

Turkey Earthquake: 7 Countries that are earthquake prone

Turkey Earthquake: What causes earthquake?

Turkey Earthquake: What causes earthquake?

ON CAMERA: Turkey's high magnitude earthquake destroys ancient Gaziantep Castle that was built more...

ON CAMERA: Turkey's high magnitude earthquake destroys ancient Gaziantep Castle that was built more...