Tulsi Gabbard Wows Netizens As Her 'Rough-And-Tough' Videos Hit Limelight Online Again

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard firing a gun in a screengrab taken from an undated video | X (@GuntherEagleman)

Tulsi Gabbard has become first Hindu-American to be at the highest post of American intelligence apparatus. US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed her Director of National Intelligence (DNI). Although Gabbard is a known name and isn't new to politics or even being in the public gaze. But a video of her firing guns and pistols and working out on what appears to be a military training course has wowed netizens.

For those who don't know, Tulsi Gabbard has been part of US Army and has even served in Iraq. She is also trained in martial arts.

Check out the video that's showing the steel Tulsi Gabbard is made of.

This is the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard.



She’s an absolute unit! pic.twitter.com/IREbJyGojl — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 14, 2024

"She's Amazing," says a social media user on X (formerly Twitter)

"Absolute goals!" reacts another.

"This makes me proud to be an American. She’s Princess Diana in Washington, and a commando in the streets," said an X user.

Some netizens were so impressed by Tulsi Gabbard that they wanted her to become US president

"Tulsi the first women president, 2028!" read a comment.

Tulsi Gabbard was a member of Democratic Party and even vied for party nomination for US Presidential Election 2020 in an eventually unsuccessful bid.

She later became a critic of US President Joe Biden an left Democratic Party to join the Republican Party ranks.

Tulsi Gabbard joined US Army in the year 2003. She served in Iraq as well as in Kuwait. She spent more than a decade in US Army and during her service, earned Combat Medical Badge and Meritorious Service Medal.