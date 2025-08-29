PM Modi Begins 2-Day Japan Visit With Cultural Show In Tokyo; High-Stakes Talks On Semiconductors, Clean Energy Expected - VISUALS | X/@narendramodi

Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day official visit to Japan on Friday, August 29. Upon landing in Tokyo, he received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora there.

This marks his eighth visit to Japan since assuming office in 2014. The visit includes the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and a high-level bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, with a focus on deepening cooperation in clean energy, semiconductors, startups and supply chains.

PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome

Shortly after his arrival, PM Modi was greeted by members of the Indian community who waved the national flag and chanted slogans in his support. Expressing gratitude, the Prime Minister took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Deeply touched by the warmth and affection of the Indian community here in Tokyo. Their commitment to preserving our cultural roots while contributing meaningfully to Japanese society is truly commendable.”

In a cultural event organised in his honour, Japanese nationals performed classical Indian art forms. A Japanese artist, fluent in Hindi and trained in tabla under Pandit Lakshmi Maharaj, performed before the Prime Minister and later said, “Performing in front of the world’s most prominent leader is an experience beyond words.” He described the day as “the most memorable” of his life.

#WATCH | Tokyo, Japan | Japanese people dressed up in Rajasthani attire, welcome PM Narendra Modi with a Rajasthani folk song.



Source: DD pic.twitter.com/ayviibFjPS — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2025

Additionally, a Japanese Bharatnatyam dancer also expressed surprise and joy after PM Modi agreed to take a photo with the performers. Japanese women in Rajasthani attire also sang a traditional folk song, adding a distinct cultural note to the welcome ceremony.

Summit With Ishiba, Semiconductor Visit On Agenda

The central focus of the visit is the 15th Annual Summit between India and Japan, during which Modi and PM Ishiba are expected to discuss strategic cooperation in emerging sectors. “Landed in Tokyo... I look forward to engaging with PM Ishiba and others during this visit, thus providing an opportunity to deepen existing partnerships and explore new avenues of collaboration,” Modi said in a post on X.

#WATCH | Tokyo | Indian diaspora extends a warm welcome to PM Modi on his arrival in Japan.



(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/Zh68JI431r — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2025

On Saturday, August 30, both leaders are scheduled to travel by high-speed train to Sendai to visit a semiconductor facility. Following the Japan visit, PM Modi is set to continue to Tianjin, China, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on August 31 and September 1. He is expected to hold key meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.