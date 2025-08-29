VIDEO: Polish F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes During Airshow Rehearsal, Pilot Killed, Weekend Event Cancelled | X/@OsintUpdates

A Polish Air Force F-16 jet crashed during a rehearsal for the Radom Airshow on Thursday evening (August 28), killing the pilot on board. The accident occurred at around 17:30 GMT (11:00 PM IST), as the aircraft attempted an aerobatic manoeuvre before hitting the ground and bursting into flames.

However, there were no reported injuries among bystanders, according to the general Command of the Armed Forces. A disturbing video of the incident also went viral on social media.

Have a look at it here:

⚡ BREAKING: F-16 fighter jet crashes during training for the Radom Air Show in Poland. Pilot killed



Aircraft crashed into the runway around 1730 GMT and damaged it. The Radom Airshow planned for the weekend has been cancelled.



Government spokesman Adam Szlapka confirmed the… pic.twitter.com/E3wFl6MKIP — OSINT Updates (@OsintUpdates) August 28, 2025

Jet In Flames After Failed Manoeuvre

The footage circulating on social media shows the fighter jet performing a barrel-roll before losing control and crashing onto the runway. The aircraft exploded on impact and skidded for several metres, engulfed in fire. The crash reportedly damaged the runway, prompting organisers to cancel the Radom Airshow, which was scheduled to take place this weekend about 100 kilometres south of Warsaw.

The aircraft belonged to the 31st Tactical Air Base near Poznan. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed the pilot’s death and described it as "a great loss for the Air Force."

Have a look:

Jestem na miejscu tragedii. W katastrofie samolotu F-16 zginął pilot Wojska Polskiego – oficer, który zawsze służył Ojczyźnie z oddaniem i wielką odwagą.



Składam hołd Jego pamięci.

Rodzinie i bliskim składam najgłębsze wyrazy współczucia.



To wielka strata dla Sił Powietrznych i… — Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz (@KosiniakKamysz) August 28, 2025

Identity of Pilot Yet to Be Officially Confirmed

"I am at the scene of the tragedy. In the F-16 plane crash, a Polish Army pilot died – an officer who always served the Fatherland with dedication and great courage. I pay tribute to His memory. To the family and loved ones, I offer my deepest condolences, Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote.

Although the identity of the deceased pilot has not been officially confirmed, several online tributes suggest it may have been Major pil. Maciej “SLAB” Krakowian, one of Poland’s most experienced air display pilots. The official airshow website had listed him as part of the Tiger Demo Team scheduled to perform with the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

The Polish military has confirmed that an investigation is underway and assured that no civilian casualties occurred as a result of the crash, as per an AFP report.