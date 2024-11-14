Who Is Tulsi Gabbard, The First Hindu-American Whom Trump Made US National Intelligence Chief?

File photo of Tulsi Gabbard during second night of the second 2020 Democratic US presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan | ANI

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). With this, she has been first Hindu-American to be at the helm of country's intelligence apparatus. Trump will take charge of the Oval Officer on January 20 and is currently in the process of forming his core team and appointing top officials who will work with and in his government. Republican Party candidate and a former president, Donald Trump defeated Democratic Party nominee Kamala Harris in recently concluded US Presidential Election 2024.

Who Is Tulsi Gabbard?

Tulsi Gabbard was born on April 12, 1981 in Tutuila, the main island of American Samoa in the Pacific Ocean. Her mother had previously converted to Hinduism and name all her children, including Tulsi, according to Hindu traditions. When she was 2-years-old her parents moved to Hawaii.

After being home-schooled for a few years, Tulsi Gabbard attended an all-girl boarding school in Philippines.

During her growing up years, Tulsi learnt arts, martial arts. She was also drawn to Hindu spirituality.

Tulsi Gabbard Political Career

In the year 2002, Tulsi dropped out of Leeward Community College and ran in elections for Hawaii House of Representatives. She became youngest woman to be elected as a representative.

Gabbard later graduated from Hawaii Pacific University with bachelors in business administration.

Tulsi Gabbard Military Career

Tulsi Gabbard enlisted in US Army's Hawaii Army National Guard in 2003. As part of her military service, she has also served in Iraq and Kuwait during America's invasion of Iraq during US President George W Bush's tenure.

During her decade of service in the US Army she received Combat Medical Badge and Meritorious Service Medal.

Tulsi Gabbard Political Career Post Military Service

When she began her political career, Tulsi Gabbard was part of Democratic Party. She represented Hawaii in US House of Representatives from 2013 to 2021.

In 2020, Tulsi Gabbard joined the race to clinch Democratic Party nomination for US presidential post, but she was unsuccessful.

She became a critic of US President Joe Biden and left Democratic Party in 2022 to join the Republican Party.

In August this year, she endorsed Donald Trump for his re-election bid.

Is Tulsi Gabbard of Indian Origin?

No, she is of Samoan-American descent. Her mother converted to Hinduism and she herself identifies as a Hindu.