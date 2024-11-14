 Who Is Tulsi Gabbard, The First Hindu-American Whom Trump Made US National Intelligence Chief?
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWho Is Tulsi Gabbard, The First Hindu-American Whom Trump Made US National Intelligence Chief?

Who Is Tulsi Gabbard, The First Hindu-American Whom Trump Made US National Intelligence Chief?

Tulsi Gabbard has become first Hindu-American to become Director of National Intelligence in the US. US President-elect Donald Trump announced her appointment. But just who is Tulsi Gabbard? Read on to know more.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
article-image
File photo of Tulsi Gabbard during second night of the second 2020 Democratic US presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan | ANI

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). With this, she has been first Hindu-American to be at the helm of country's intelligence apparatus. Trump will take charge of the Oval Officer on January 20 and is currently in the process of forming his core team and appointing top officials who will work with and in his government. Republican Party candidate and a former president, Donald Trump defeated Democratic Party nominee Kamala Harris in recently concluded US Presidential Election 2024.

Who Is Tulsi Gabbard?

Tulsi Gabbard was born on April 12, 1981 in Tutuila, the main island of American Samoa in the Pacific Ocean. Her mother had previously converted to Hinduism and name all her children, including Tulsi, according to Hindu traditions. When she was 2-years-old her parents moved to Hawaii.

After being home-schooled for a few years, Tulsi Gabbard attended an all-girl boarding school in Philippines.

FPJ Shorts
'Congress Is New Muslim League': BJP Slams INC After Video Of Chandivali Candidate Naseem Khan's Poster Stuck On Ganpati Picture Goes Viral
'Congress Is New Muslim League': BJP Slams INC After Video Of Chandivali Candidate Naseem Khan's Poster Stuck On Ganpati Picture Goes Viral
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Govt Launches Scholarship Program For Students From Marginalized Communities To Study Abroad
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Govt Launches Scholarship Program For Students From Marginalized Communities To Study Abroad
Mumbai: TADA Court Increases Security For One Of The Star Witnesses In 1993 Blast Case
Mumbai: TADA Court Increases Security For One Of The Star Witnesses In 1993 Blast Case
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP President JP Nadda Slams Congress, Accuses Party Of Aligning With 'Urban Naxals' In Mumbai Speech
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP President JP Nadda Slams Congress, Accuses Party Of Aligning With 'Urban Naxals' In Mumbai Speech

During her growing up years, Tulsi learnt arts, martial arts. She was also drawn to Hindu spirituality.

Tulsi Gabbard Political Career

In the year 2002, Tulsi dropped out of Leeward Community College and ran in elections for Hawaii House of Representatives. She became youngest woman to be elected as a representative.

Gabbard later graduated from Hawaii Pacific University with bachelors in business administration.

Tulsi Gabbard Military Career

Tulsi Gabbard enlisted in US Army's Hawaii Army National Guard in 2003. As part of her military service, she has also served in Iraq and Kuwait during America's invasion of Iraq during US President George W Bush's tenure.

During her decade of service in the US Army she received Combat Medical Badge and Meritorious Service Medal.

Read Also
'Welcome Back': Donald Trump Meets Joe Biden In White House; Both Ensure Smooth Transition Of Power
article-image

Tulsi Gabbard Political Career Post Military Service

When she began her political career, Tulsi Gabbard was part of Democratic Party. She represented Hawaii in US House of Representatives from 2013 to 2021.

In 2020, Tulsi Gabbard joined the race to clinch Democratic Party nomination for US presidential post, but she was unsuccessful.

She became a critic of US President Joe Biden and left Democratic Party in 2022 to join the Republican Party.

In August this year, she endorsed Donald Trump for his re-election bid.

Is Tulsi Gabbard of Indian Origin?

No, she is of Samoan-American descent. Her mother converted to Hinduism and she herself identifies as a Hindu.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Tulsi Gabbard, The First Hindu-American Whom Trump Made US National Intelligence Chief?

Who Is Tulsi Gabbard, The First Hindu-American Whom Trump Made US National Intelligence Chief?

Video: X User Claims Pregnant Indian Women Fly To Canada For Free Child Birth, Citizenship

Video: X User Claims Pregnant Indian Women Fly To Canada For Free Child Birth, Citizenship

Elon Musk & Vivek Ramaswamy To Make US Lean & Fit

Elon Musk & Vivek Ramaswamy To Make US Lean & Fit

'Welcome Back': Donald Trump Meets Joe Biden In White House; Both Ensure Smooth Transition Of Power

'Welcome Back': Donald Trump Meets Joe Biden In White House; Both Ensure Smooth Transition Of Power

Ireland: Technological University Of The Shannon Strengthens Ties With Indian Universities To...

Ireland: Technological University Of The Shannon Strengthens Ties With Indian Universities To...