 'Welcome Back': Donald Trump Meets Joe Biden In White House; Both Ensure Smooth Transition Of Power
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Welcome Back': Donald Trump Meets Joe Biden In White House; Both Ensure Smooth Transition Of Power

'Welcome Back': Donald Trump Meets Joe Biden In White House; Both Ensure Smooth Transition Of Power

Biden said, "welcome back" to Trump, and the two leaders shook hands. He congratulated Trump on his victory and said he looked forward to a smooth transition.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 11:07 PM IST
article-image
Donald Trump Meets Joe Biden | X

US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday met President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House to ensure a smooth transition of power, a hallmark of American democracy which took a break four years ago.In a brief meeting, the two leaders assured the nation of a peaceful transition of power on January 20 next year.

Biden said, "welcome back" to Trump, and the two leaders shook hands.He congratulated Trump on his victory and said he looked forward to a smooth transition."Well, Mr. President-elect, Donald, congratulations... and I look forward to having a smooth transition. Welcome," Biden said."Politics is tough, and it's, in many cases, not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today, and I appreciate it very much. The transition is so smooth, and it will be as smooth as it can get...," Trump said in his remarks.

The First Lady joined President Biden in greeting President-elect Trump upon his arrival at the White House. She gave Trump a handwritten letter of congratulations for Mrs. Trump, which expressed her team's readiness to assist with the transition. 

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra Breaks Down In Tears After Not Standing Up For Chum Darang, Says, ‘Main Deserve Hi..’
Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra Breaks Down In Tears After Not Standing Up For Chum Darang, Says, ‘Main Deserve Hi..’
Chhattisgarh: ED Files ₹50 Crore Money Laundering Case Against Businessman KK Srivastava, Declares Him Fugitive
Chhattisgarh: ED Files ₹50 Crore Money Laundering Case Against Businessman KK Srivastava, Declares Him Fugitive
‘Your Hard Work Is Answer To All’: Rajan Shahi Comes Out In Support Of Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Amid Step Daughter Esha Verma’s Shocking Revelations
‘Your Hard Work Is Answer To All’: Rajan Shahi Comes Out In Support Of Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Amid Step Daughter Esha Verma’s Shocking Revelations
Chhattisgarh: Strike Causes Huge Loss To SECL Korba As Kalinga Company Employees Protest Pay Anomalies And Benefits
Chhattisgarh: Strike Causes Huge Loss To SECL Korba As Kalinga Company Employees Protest Pay Anomalies And Benefits
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Welcome Back': Donald Trump Meets Joe Biden In White House; Both Ensure Smooth Transition Of Power

'Welcome Back': Donald Trump Meets Joe Biden In White House; Both Ensure Smooth Transition Of Power

Ireland: Technological University Of The Shannon Strengthens Ties With Indian Universities To...

Ireland: Technological University Of The Shannon Strengthens Ties With Indian Universities To...

Study In UK: UEA Offers Vice-Chancellor International Postgraduate Excellence Scholarship 2025 To...

Study In UK: UEA Offers Vice-Chancellor International Postgraduate Excellence Scholarship 2025 To...

US President-elect Donald Trump Makes Elon Musk And Vivek Ramaswamy Chiefs of DOGE, Know More About...

US President-elect Donald Trump Makes Elon Musk And Vivek Ramaswamy Chiefs of DOGE, Know More About...

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Criticizes Iran's Leadership For Prioritizing Destruction Of Israel...

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Criticizes Iran's Leadership For Prioritizing Destruction Of Israel...