 'Treated Worse Than Toilet Paper': Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Admits 'Grave Mistakes' In Backing US - Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Treated Worse Than Toilet Paper': Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Admits 'Grave Mistakes' In Backing US - Video

'Treated Worse Than Toilet Paper': Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Admits 'Grave Mistakes' In Backing US - Video

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitted that the country’s past alignment with the US during the Afghan wars was a “grave mistake,” blaming former military dictators for appeasing a superpower. He said terrorism in Pakistan is blowback from those decisions, criticised the jihad narrative, and claimed Islamabad was “used and abandoned” by Washington, leaving lasting damage.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (File Image) | X

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has made a striking admission regarding the country’s historical alignment with the United States, accusing Washington of exploiting Islamabad for its strategic interests before abandoning it once its objectives were achieved.

Speaking in Pakistan’s National Assembly, Asif acknowledged the country’s controversial past links with terrorism, describing them as errors made during periods of military rule.

He stated that Pakistan often avoids confronting its own history related to terrorism and called it a “mistake committed by dictators in the past.”

The minister also described Pakistan’s participation in two Afghan wars as a grave error, asserting that the terrorism currently being faced by the country is largely the consequence of those decisions.

FPJ Shorts
'Treated Worse Than Toilet Paper': Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Admits 'Grave Mistakes' In Backing US - Video
'Treated Worse Than Toilet Paper': Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Admits 'Grave Mistakes' In Backing US - Video
'Film Bohot Acchi Ja Rahi...': Proud Father Suniel Shetty Seeks Blessings At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple After Ahan Shetty's Border 2 Success
'Film Bohot Acchi Ja Rahi...': Proud Father Suniel Shetty Seeks Blessings At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple After Ahan Shetty's Border 2 Success
'Beyond Spectacular': Photographer Captures Heart-Shaped Aurora In Norway, Ahead Of Valentine's Day 2026; Netizens Mesmarised
'Beyond Spectacular': Photographer Captures Heart-Shaped Aurora In Norway, Ahead Of Valentine's Day 2026; Netizens Mesmarised
Maharashtra: 11 Years After Formation, Palghar Still Awaits Basic Healthcare
Maharashtra: 11 Years After Formation, Palghar Still Awaits Basic Healthcare
Read Also
Pakistan Ranked 150th In Index Of Economic Freedom, Classified As ‘Repressed’ Economy
article-image

Asif reflected on Islamabad’s strategic realignment with Washington after 1999, particularly in the context of developments in Afghanistan, which he said caused long-term damage to Pakistan.

Highlighting the fallout of the post-September 11, 2001, geopolitical shift, Asif said the price Pakistan paid for supporting the United States in its global war on terror was enormous.

“Pakistan was treated worse than a piece of toilet paper and was used for a purpose and then thrown away,” he said.

The Defence Minister noted that Pakistan once again sided with Washington during the US-led war in Afghanistan after 2001, a move that also involved turning against the Taliban.

Read Also
USA Fans Mock Usman Tariq's Action, Accuse Pakistan Spinner Of 'Chucking' During PAK vs USA ICC T20...
article-image

He said that although the United States eventually withdrew from the region, Pakistan was left to deal with the aftermath, including prolonged violence, rising radicalisation and economic challenges.

Asif also questioned the narrative that Pakistan’s participation in the Afghan conflicts was motivated by religious duty.

He admitted that many Pakistanis were mobilised to fight under the banner of jihad and said that this framing proved to be misleading and severely damaging to the country’s long-term stability.

Addressing lawmakers, Asif stated that “two former military dictators (Zia-ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf) had joined the war in Afghanistan, not for the sake of Islam, but to appease a superpower.”

He further said, “We deny our history and do not accept our mistakes. Terrorism is a blowback of the mistakes committed by dictators in the past.”

Read Also
IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26: Flight Fares From Indian & Pakistani Cities To Colombo Spike After...
article-image

The minister emphasised that the damage suffered by Pakistan due to these policies cannot be undone.

“The losses we suffered can never be compensated,” Asif said, describing the country’s past decisions as “irreversible” mistakes.

Asif also claimed that Pakistan’s education system underwent ideological changes during these periods to justify involvement in the wars, adding that these shifts in narratives continue to influence the country’s social and political fabric even today.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Treated Worse Than Toilet Paper': Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Admits 'Grave Mistakes'...
'Treated Worse Than Toilet Paper': Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Admits 'Grave Mistakes'...
What Is International Day Of Women And Girls In Science? Here's To Know Everything
What Is International Day Of Women And Girls In Science? Here's To Know Everything
Canada Mass Shooting: Toll Rises To 10, Including Suspect, In Firing At British Columbia's Tumbler...
Canada Mass Shooting: Toll Rises To 10, Including Suspect, In Firing At British Columbia's Tumbler...
US President Donald Trump To Host Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu At White House As Energy,...
US President Donald Trump To Host Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu At White House As Energy,...
Canada School Shooting: 8 People Killed, Several Injured In Firing At Education Institution In...
Canada School Shooting: 8 People Killed, Several Injured In Firing At Education Institution In...