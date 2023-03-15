Toshakhana case: Imran Khan was ‘mentally prepared for arrest’, will appear before court on March 18

Imran Khan | PTI

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is expected to be arrested in the Toshakhana case, is now scheduled to appear in Lahore High Court on March 18.

Khan, in a letter assured the president of the Lahore High Court bar on Wednesday that he would appear before the court on the specified date.

'Mentally prepared to get arrested'

On Tuesday night, Khan said that he was mentally prepared to get arrested.

In an interview with Al Jazeera amid the showdown between PTI supporters and the police over his likely arrest in the Toshakhana case, Imran said, " I'm mentally prepared. I'm already that they would come in and recipe tonight because there's a huge force outside. They have not just the police, they've got the rangers there too, which is the army. And it seems as if Pakistan's biggest terrorist is holed up inside. So I think they are determined the reason why they want to rescue is not that they're worried about rule of law, because the biggest criminals are right now sitting in government. 60 per cent of the cabinet is on bail on corruption cases."

'Petrified by my party's popularity'

"It's because they want to remove me from the electoral contest because they are petrified of the popularity of my party. It won out of 37 by-elections, and it swept 30 elections. So all opinion, according to all opinion polls, we would sweep this upcoming election and that's why they want me removed from the scene," the former Pakistan premier added.

Imran's call for his supporters to "come out" on the streets came after police used tear gas shells and water cannons on PTI supporters outside Zaman Park.

In the interview, Imran also discussed his video in which he asked his supporters to come out and fight for their "freedom," saying that his request was not meant to be interpreted as a call to violent protests.

Protest, the former premier added, is part of the democratic process.

