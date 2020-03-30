‘They must pay’: Donald Trump says US won't pay for Prince Harry, Meghan’s security

Harry - grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and sixth in line to the British throne - married the American actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018, in a ceremony watched by millions around the world. But the couple later said they found scrutiny by the British media - which they said tipped into harassment - intolerable.

In January they announced they planned to quit as senior royals, seek financial independence and move to North America. The split becomes official at the end of March. Since late last year, Harry and Meghan have since been based on Canada's Vancouver Island.

Last month, Canadian authorities said they would stop paying for the couple's security once they ceased to be working royals. Mary-Liz Power, a spokeswoman for Canada's public safety minister, said in February that "the assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status."

Power said that as duke and duchess of Sussex, they have been considered "internationally protected persons" who warranted security measures under international treaty. Unconfirmed reports say the couple and their 10-month-old son Archie recently flew to Los Angeles, where Meghan was raised. Representatives for Meghan did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.