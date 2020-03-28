Number of COVID-19 cases in US crosses 1,00,000; Donald Trump calls for an 'all-out war against this horrible virus'

US President Donald Trump during the press conference said, "America is bravely battling this pandemic through cutting-edge science, medical innovation, and rational, deliberate, and determined vigilance. My Administration is actively planning the next phase in an all-out war against this horrible virus."

On Friday, President Trump said he had even spoken to Chinese Premier Xi Jinping to discuss ways to tackle the virus. "Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect! (sic)," Trump tweeted.