 'They Are Killing White People': Donald Trump On Why US Did Not Attend G20 In South Africa
"The United States did not attend the G20 in South Africa, because the South African Government refuses to acknowledge or address the horrific Human Right Abuses endured by Afrikaners, and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers. To put it more bluntly, they are killing white people, and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them," Trump's post on X read.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 11:02 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | File Pic

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Friday said that the US did not participate in the G20 Summit in South Africa because their government refuses to acknowledge the human rights abuses faced by Afrikaners and other descendants of Dutch, French and German settlers.

He also slammed The New York Times for not speaking against the 'genocide.'

"Perhaps, worst of all, the soon to be out of business New York Times and the Fake News Media won’t issue a word against this genocide. That’s why all the Liars and Pretenders of the Radical Left Media are going out of business!" the post read.

He further said that, because at the conclusion of the G20, South Africa refused to hand over the G20 Presidency to a senior representative from the US Embassy who attended the closing ceremony, he has directed that South Africa will not receive an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the city of Miami, Florida, next year.

"At the conclusion of the G20, South Africa refused to hand off the G20 Presidency to a Senior Representative from our U.S. Embassy, who attended the Closing Ceremony. Therefore, at my direction, South Africa will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the Great City of Miami, Florida next year."

"South Africa has demonstrated to the World they are not a country worthy of Membership anywhere, and we are going to stop all payments and subsidies to them, effective immediately," he said, concluding the post.

