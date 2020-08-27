The troublemaker pooch who caused loss of USD 7,000

A curious dog got hold of a fiber optic cable that ran between county buildings in Mississippi, chewing it to pieces and costing county officials thousands of dollars in an attempt to get it fixed.

The cable connected a courthouse and a nearby Justice Court building in Amite County, Tim Wroten, the county's sheriff, told the Enterprise-Journal.

The wire was mostly elevated but dipped to the ground by the front door of the Justice Court building, where the dog chewed it. The culprit was not caught in the act, but officials saw "his running mate" through the security camera, Wroten said.

His office first spent USD 4,000 to establish two antennae, but it failed. County supervisors then voted Tuesday to spend an additional USD 3,600 to get a new cable.