Donald Trump At World Economic Forum: Top Quotes By US President In Davos - VIDEOS

Trump at WEF | ANI

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos. From pushing for a US takeover of Greenland to claiming unfair treatment by NATO, here are the top quotes by the POTUS.

1) Slams Predecessor Joe Biden

Slamming his predecessor Joe Biden he said, "Under the Biden administration, America was plagued by the nightmare of Stagflation. But now, after just one year of my policies, we are witnessing the exact opposite, virtually no inflation and extraordinarily high economic growth."

2) On Greenland

Speaking on Greeenland he said, "All we're asking for is to get Greenland, including right title and ownership because you need the ownership to defend it. You can't defend it on a lease. Number one, legally, it's not defensible that way, totally. And number two, psychologically, who the hell wants to defend a license agreement or a lease, which is a large piece of ice in the middle of the ocean, where if there is a war, much of the action will take place on that piece of ice."

"Greenland is a vast, almost entirely uninhabited and undeveloped territory. Sitting undefended in a key strategic location between the United States, Russia and China. That's exactly where it is, right smack in the middle... We need it for strategic national security and international security," Trump said.

3) On Stopping Wars

Trump reiterated his claim of stopping wars. "I've now been working on this war (Russia-Ukraine) for one year, during which time I settled eight other wars, India, Pakistan. Vladimir Putin called me, he said, I can't believe you settled that one(Armenia-Azerbaijan). They were going on for 35 years. I settled into one day... What does the United States get out of all of this work? All of this money, other than death, destruction and massive amounts of cash going to people who don't appreciate what we do. They don't appreciate what we do," he said.

4) Criticised NATO

Slamming NATO and claiming unfair treatment, he said, "The United States is treated very unfairly by NATO. We give so much, and we get so little in return. I've been a critic of NATO for many years. I've done more to help NATO than any other president by far. You wouldn't have NATO if I didn't get involved in my first term," he said.

"The war with Ukraine is an example. It's a war that should have never started if the 2020 US presidential election weren't rigged. It was a rigged election. Everybody now knows that. They found out. People will soon be prosecuted for what they did," he added.

5) Calls Greenland 'Our Territory'

"This enormous unsecured island is actually part of North America. That's our territory," Trump said.

6) USA Economic Engine Of Planet

"The USA is the economic engine on the planet. When America booms, the entire world booms. It's been the history. When it goes bad, you all follow us down. This afternoon, I want to discuss how we've achieved this economic miracle, how we intend to raise living standards for our citizens to levels never seen before, and perhaps how you too, and the places where you come from can do much better by following what we're doing," he said calling USA the economic engine.