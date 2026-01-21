 US President Donald Trump Lands In Switzerland After Flight Delay, Set To Address WEF Davos Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS President Donald Trump Lands In Switzerland After Flight Delay, Set To Address WEF Davos Soon

US President Donald Trump Lands In Switzerland After Flight Delay, Set To Address WEF Davos Soon

US President Donald Trump arrived in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum after a flight delay caused by a minor electrical issue on Air Force One. He is set to address delegates at 2:30pm. His visit comes amid tensions over tariffs, Greenland remarks, and plans to discuss a proposed Board of Peace initiative there.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 06:48 PM IST
article-image

US President Donald Trump arrived in Switzerland on Wednesday to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, after his flight was delayed due to a "minor electrical issue". Despite the disruption, Trump is scheduled to deliver his address to global business leaders and policymakers at 2:30 pm local time (8:30 pm IST), according to a WEF spokesperson.

Trump’s initial departure from Joint Base Andrews near Washington was cut short when Air Force One was forced to turn back due to a minor electrical issue. He later boarded a replacement aircraft and reached Zurich more than two hours behind schedule.

The US president’s visit comes amid heightened diplomatic tensions. His recent remarks on potentially taking control of Greenland have unsettled NATO allies, with several leaders warning that such a move could strain the alliance. Denmark and Greenland, however, have indicated openness to a greater US presence on the strategically important island.

Read Also
'If You're Not On The Table, You're On The Menu': Global Leaders Call For Unity Among Middle Powers...
article-image

Trump’s participation in the forum also comes against the backdrop of controversy over his punitive tariff threats, which have rattled global markets. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said the EU is “fully prepared” to respond if needed.

FPJ Shorts
AILET 2026 Second Merit List Released By NLU Delhi At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
AILET 2026 Second Merit List Released By NLU Delhi At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
Union Budget 2026–27 Raises Hopes Across Real Estate, Markets, Women And Senior Citizens For Reforms
Union Budget 2026–27 Raises Hopes Across Real Estate, Markets, Women And Senior Citizens For Reforms
Sera Investments Net Profit Soars To ₹20 Cr In Q3 FY26, Revenue Jumps 11x QoQ
Sera Investments Net Profit Soars To ₹20 Cr In Q3 FY26, Revenue Jumps 11x QoQ
Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit, NDA gets A boost In Tamil Nadu With Return Of TTV Dhinakaran
Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit, NDA gets A boost In Tamil Nadu With Return Of TTV Dhinakaran

At Davos, Trump is also expected to host a session on the proposed “Board of Peace”, a body aimed at overseeing efforts to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US President Donald Trump Lands In Switzerland After Flight Delay, Set To Address WEF Davos Soon
US President Donald Trump Lands In Switzerland After Flight Delay, Set To Address WEF Davos Soon
Spain: At Least 1 Killed & 37 Injured In 2nd Train Crash In A Week; Rail Services Suspended - VIDEO
Spain: At Least 1 Killed & 37 Injured In 2nd Train Crash In A Week; Rail Services Suspended - VIDEO
'F*** Off Mr President': Danish MP Abuses Donald Trump During Debate On Greenland In EU Parliament |...
'F*** Off Mr President': Danish MP Abuses Donald Trump During Debate On Greenland In EU Parliament |...
Japanese Court Sentences Former PM Shinzo Abe's Killer To Life Imprisonment
Japanese Court Sentences Former PM Shinzo Abe's Killer To Life Imprisonment
US President Donald Trump Says UN Has 'Never Lived Up To Its Potential', Floats 'Board Of Peace' For...
US President Donald Trump Says UN Has 'Never Lived Up To Its Potential', Floats 'Board Of Peace' For...