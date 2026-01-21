US President Donald Trump Lands In Switzerland After Flight Delay, Set To Address WEF Davos Soon

US President Donald Trump arrived in Switzerland on Wednesday to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, after his flight was delayed due to a "minor electrical issue". Despite the disruption, Trump is scheduled to deliver his address to global business leaders and policymakers at 2:30 pm local time (8:30 pm IST), according to a WEF spokesperson.

Trump’s initial departure from Joint Base Andrews near Washington was cut short when Air Force One was forced to turn back due to a minor electrical issue. He later boarded a replacement aircraft and reached Zurich more than two hours behind schedule.

The US president’s visit comes amid heightened diplomatic tensions. His recent remarks on potentially taking control of Greenland have unsettled NATO allies, with several leaders warning that such a move could strain the alliance. Denmark and Greenland, however, have indicated openness to a greater US presence on the strategically important island.

Trump’s participation in the forum also comes against the backdrop of controversy over his punitive tariff threats, which have rattled global markets. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said the EU is “fully prepared” to respond if needed.

At Davos, Trump is also expected to host a session on the proposed “Board of Peace”, a body aimed at overseeing efforts to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.