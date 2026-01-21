'We Won’t Use Force, But We Need It': Trump Defends Greenland Push At WEF Davos

US President Donald Trump spoke at length about Greenland at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, asserting that the United States has a vital strategic interest in the island while also assuring that he would not use force to take control of the territory. During his address, Trump delivered an unusually blunt speech on geopolitics, national security, tariffs, and the shifting global balance of power.

Addressing world leaders, policymakers, and business executives, Trump said he held “tremendous respect” for the people of Greenland and Denmark but argued that no NATO ally other than the United States is capable of effectively securing the vast Arctic territory. “Every NATO ally has an obligation to be able to defend its own territory, and the fact is, no nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States,” he said.

Citing historical precedent, Trump referred to World War II, noting that Denmark had fallen to Germany within hours, after which the United States deployed forces to Greenland to prevent enemy powers from gaining a foothold in the Western Hemisphere. “We set up bases on Greenland for Denmark. We fought for Denmark. We weren’t fighting for anyone else. We were fighting to save it for Denmark,” he said, adding that the US later returned Greenland after the war.

Trump questioned whether that decision was wise, arguing that modern threats such as advanced missiles, nuclear capabilities, and emerging weapons systems have made Greenland’s strategic location even more critical today. Describing the island as a “vast, almost entirely uninhabited and undeveloped territory” located between the United States, Russia, and China, Trump said it sits “right smack in the middle” of key global power corridors. “We need it for strategic national security and international security,” he added, calling Greenland a “core national security interest” for Washington.

Despite the strong language, Trump sought to ease concerns about military action, stressing that he would not use force to assert control over the territory. His remarks appeared aimed at balancing domestic political messaging with reassurance to allies, particularly Denmark and NATO partners, many of whom have previously expressed unease over his Greenland comments.

Trump’s speech extended beyond Greenland, touching on global trade, Europe, and Latin America. Defending his tariff policy, he said the United States was “raising taxes on foreign nations to recover the damages they have caused,” arguing that decades of unfair trade practices had hurt American workers and industries. He also launched a sharp critique of Europe, saying that some places there are “not even recognisable” and adding, “I love Europe, but it is not going the right way.”

Referring to Venezuela, Trump claimed that after recent tensions, the country had expressed willingness to strike a deal with Washington. He said Venezuela could potentially make more money in six months than it had made in six years if it adopted the right policies, describing the country as one that had “ruined itself with wrong policies” despite its historical potential.