 EU Parliament Halts US Trade Deal Work After Trump’s Remarks On Greenland At Davos
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldEU Parliament Halts US Trade Deal Work After Trump’s Remarks On Greenland At Davos

EU Parliament Halts US Trade Deal Work After Trump’s Remarks On Greenland At Davos

The European Parliament has suspended work on a trade agreement with the United States following President Donald Trump’s repeated demands for control over Greenland and threats of tariffs on European allies. The decision came after Trump’s remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, forcing lawmakers to halt plans to ease tariffs on US industrial goods.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
X

The European Parliament on Wednesday decided to suspend its work on a trade agreement between the European Union and the United States after US President Donald Trump’s repeated demands for control over Greenland and threatened tariffs against European allies opposing his plan.

A member of the Parliament said the decision came after Trump’s latest comments at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, which have sparked strong opposition within the 27-member bloc.

The Parliament was planning a vote in the coming weeks on removing tariffs on US industrial goods as part of the deal.

In his speech at the WEF, Trump reiterated that he wants to “get Greenland, including right, title and ownership”. However, he clarified that he would not use force to do so.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs NZ 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma Show Sinks Kiwis, India Take 1-0 Lead In Nagpur In 48-Run Thrashing
IND Vs NZ 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma Show Sinks Kiwis, India Take 1-0 Lead In Nagpur In 48-Run Thrashing
Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old IT Professional Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car Outside Office In Malad West; Driver Booked
Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old IT Professional Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car Outside Office In Malad West; Driver Booked
BJP-Shinde Sena Tensions Surface As Race For Mumbai Mayor’s Post Intensifies Amid Seat Disputes
BJP-Shinde Sena Tensions Surface As Race For Mumbai Mayor’s Post Intensifies Amid Seat Disputes
Shivam Dube's New Haircut Sparks Memes; Netizens Compare With Adolf Hitler During IND Vs NZ T20I In Nagpur
Shivam Dube's New Haircut Sparks Memes; Netizens Compare With Adolf Hitler During IND Vs NZ T20I In Nagpur

"All we're asking for is to get Greenland, including right title and ownership because you need the ownership to defend it. You can't defend it on a lease. Number one, legally, it's not defensible that way, totally. And number two, psychologically, who the hell wants to defend a license agreement or a lease, which is a large piece of ice in the middle of the ocean, where if there is a war, much of the action will take place on that piece of ice," Trump said.

Trump further said he held “tremendous respect” for the people of Greenland and Denmark but argued that no NATO ally other than the United States is capable of effectively securing the vast Arctic territory. “Every NATO ally has an obligation to be able to defend its own territory, and the fact is, no nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States,” he said.

Read Also
Donald Trump At World Economic Forum: Top Quotes By US President In Davos - VIDEOS
article-image

"Greenland is a vast, almost entirely uninhabited and undeveloped territory. Sitting undefended in a key strategic location between the United States, Russia and China. That's exactly where it is, right smack in the middle... We need it for strategic national security and international security," Trump added.

The POTUS said that Europe is not recognisable in certain places and that it is not heading in the right direction.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Fantastic Man & My Friend': Donald Trump Praises PM Modi & Shares Update On Trade With India At WEF...
'Fantastic Man & My Friend': Donald Trump Praises PM Modi & Shares Update On Trade With India At WEF...
EU Parliament Halts US Trade Deal Work After Trump’s Remarks On Greenland At Davos
EU Parliament Halts US Trade Deal Work After Trump’s Remarks On Greenland At Davos
Donald Trump At World Economic Forum: Top Quotes By US President In Davos - VIDEOS
Donald Trump At World Economic Forum: Top Quotes By US President In Davos - VIDEOS
'We Won’t Use Force, But We Need It': Trump Defends Greenland Push At WEF Davos
'We Won’t Use Force, But We Need It': Trump Defends Greenland Push At WEF Davos
'Europe Not Heading In Right Direction': Donald Trump At World Economic Forum In Davos - VIDEOS
'Europe Not Heading In Right Direction': Donald Trump At World Economic Forum In Davos - VIDEOS